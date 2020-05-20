Assam: 7 COVID +ve Patients Discharged Today

Seven COVID-19 patients of Assam have been discharged on Wednesday including Dr. Likhithesh Das from Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

The other patients discharged today are Mamu Bora and Porishmita Saikia from Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH), and four from Silchar Medical College and Hospital.

Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed this in a tweet saying, “Glad that 7 patients including Dr Likhithesh Das from GMCH; 2 from Jorhat Medical College & Hospital; 4 from Silchar Medical College & Hospital have been discharged today. With this, active cases count now at 102, discharged 48.

Dr. Likhithesh was tested COVID-19 positive on May 7 and after three tests, he was tested negative on Wednesday. He has been given rest for seven days.

The minister said that today two persons have been arrested by police as they came to stay in hotel from Sarusajai stadium.

Talking about the quarantine facility, the minister said that 80 people will be able to stay in Sonapur hospital while there is an accommodation of 120 people in Kalapahar.