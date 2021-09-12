Assam: 7 Ekalavya Schools To Be Set Up, Tribal Children To Avail Facilities For Free

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday announced that 7 ekalavya schools will be set up in Assam where tribal students will avail the facilities for free.

The Chief Minister made the statement in a meeting with Union Minister of Tribal Affairs, Arjun Munda on Sunday at Koinadhara, the official residence of the Chief Minister of Assam where both the ministers discussed on the development of Northeast.

After the meeting, Union Minister Arjun Munda said that more attention will be given to tribals and the stuffs prepared by them will be given due status. Through this initiative, the government is trying to take tribal life to international level.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Bandhan vikas Kendra will be set up with 300 women in Northeast across 400 tribal villages.

CM Sarma further stated that 35 items prepared by these tribal women will be purchased at a reasonable price and 5 food parks will also be built across Northeast.

Further the CM also informed that items worth Rs 35 lakhs has been sold till March and the target is to sell items worth Rs 2 crore this year.

The CM further informed that 7 Ekalavya schools will be established in Assam like the Jawahar Novodaya Vidyalayas.

“Work on 5 schools has already been started,” stated CM Sarma.

The tribal students will have all the facilities in these schools for free, added CM Sarma.