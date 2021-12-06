Assam: 7 Including 3 Women Seriously Injured In Land Mafia Attack

In a case of violence by the land mafia in Mohkhuli in Assam’s Nagaon district, seven people including three women were severely injured.

The families of three men identified as Abdul Qadir, Abdul Bashid, and Matibur Rahman were attacked by the land mafia in an attempt to scare them off their lands.

The attack that took place in Assam’s Nagaon district, has left seven people grievously injured, among whom were three women, was reportedly carried out on the orders of one Joynal Abedin, a vicious land mafia in the area.

The use of sharp weapons in the attack has left the members of the three families in a serious state as they are now receiving treatment. They were reportedly taken to Nagaon Civil Hospital.

Notably, the attackers also vandalized the properties of the families with Abdul Qadir’s home and furniture completely destroyed.

