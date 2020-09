Assam: 7 More Die Of Covid-19

Assam recorded seven more coronavirus deaths on Thursday, taking the death toll to 330.

Confirming the deaths, the state health minister stated the details of the deceased:

Late Lakhan Gowala (55) and Late Nirmala Gogoi (43) of Dibrugarh, Late Romen Borthakur (54) of Sivasagar, Late Bimala Nanda Das (80) and Late Jugal Kishore Das (34) of Guwahati, Late Priyanath Das (58) of Barpeta and Late Kabita Barman (33) of Nalbari.