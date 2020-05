Assam registered seven more positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday night taking the state’s tally to 210.

📌Alert ~ 7 persons at Zonal Quarantine Centre at Tezpur Univ test #COVID19 +



5 are from Sonitpur, 2 from Lakhimpur.



↗️Total cases 210

↗️Recovered 54

↗️Active cases 149

↗️Deaths 04

↗️Migrated 03



Update 10.00 pm / May 21#AssamCovidCount pic.twitter.com/neBminufgS — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 21, 2020

“Alert ~ 7 persons at Zonal Quarantine Centre at Tezpur Univ test #COVID19 +”; this was informed by Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma through his twitter handle.

With the seven new cases, the active cases in Assam now stand at 149, recovered-54, deaths-4, and migrated-3.