Assam: 7 Returnees from Mumbai Test COVID-19 +VE

By Pratidin Bureau
In a new development, seven patients and attendants who came from Mumbai to Assam and now in quarantine have been tested positive of COVID-19. With the new cases, Assam’s tally stands at 86.

Five of the patients tested positive for COVID-19 are cancer patients. They are Manoranjan Saha, Pradip Kumar Bania, Gopindra Chandra Malakar, and one heart patient whose name is withheld.

The attendants are P Basudev Patowari, Nilakantha Deb, and Mina Rani Bania.

State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a tweet said, “7 patients & attendants who came from Mumbai & now in quarantine tested positive. Cancer: 1.Manoranjan Saha 2.Pradip Kumar Bania 3. Gopindra Chandra Malakar; Heart: 4. 13-year-old (name withheld)

Attendants:5. P Basudev Patowari 6. Nilakantha Deb 7. Mina Rani Bania.”

Assam’s COVID-19 positive cases now stand at 86, discharged-39, Active-44, and Death-2.

