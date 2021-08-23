Assam: 700 New COVID-19 Cases, 11 Deaths

Assam reported 700 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, taking the active count of the state to 6,648. The overall caseload of the state is 5,85,134. The positivity rate is 0.74 per cent.

Meanwhile, 705 patients have been discharged, while, 11 deaths were reported.

The new cases have been reported from 94,636 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, of which the districts with the highest cases are Kamrup Metro (165), Golaghat (47), Sivasagar (39), and Dibrugarh (38).

The district wise deaths are – Golaghat (2), Jorhat (2), Chirang (1), Dhemaji (1), Kamrup Metro (1), Kamrup Rural (1), Majuli (1), Tinsukia (1), and Udalguri (1).

The recovery rate of the state has touched 97.68 per cent with 5,71,552, while the death rate of the state has accelerated to 0.95 per cent with 5,587 fatlaities.

