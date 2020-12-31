Assam: 72 New COVID Cases, 2 Deaths

Assam recorded 72 new coronavirus related cases on Thursday. The total active caseload of the state has dipped to 1.50% with 3256 cases.

The new cases were detected out of 22464 tests conducted. The positivity rate is at 0.32%.

Meanwhile, 72 cured patients were discharged, pushing the recovery rate to 98.01% with 211907 cases.

So far, the total caseload of the state has touched 216211.

Two more deaths were reported today. The shared details of the deceased are:

Late Manoj Chutia (38) of Dhemaji and Late Shima Rani Das (58) of Cachar.

The death tally of the state now stood at 0.48% with 1045 cases.