Assam: 75 New COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.53 %

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 6,19, 492 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,11,016. The recovery rate stood at 98.63 percent.

Assam on Sunday reported 75 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload of 982. The positivity rate stood at 0.53 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 133 cured cases of the virus were discharged, and two deaths were registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 14,115 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (52), Dima Hasao (6), Morigaon (3), and Barpeta (2).

The two deaths recorded today were reported from Kamrup Metro (1) and Sonitpur (1).

Meanwhile, the total deaths went up to 6,147 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.99 percent.

