Assam: 75 New COVID Cases, 113 Discharged

Assam detected 75 new cases of coronavirus out of which 31 were reported from Guwahati on Tuesday, pushing the active caseload to 3483.

The active cases rate of the state is at 1.62 percent, while the state tally of confirmed case to date has touched 215585.

Meanwhile, 113 patients were discharged today, taking the tally to 211075. The recovery rate now stood at 97.90 per cent.

Furthermore the death toll of the state has escalated to 1024 with four more deaths registered today.