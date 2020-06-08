Assam: 75 Startups, 11 Cr Turnover in 1 year

Assam Startup – The Nest under the aegis of Industry and Commerce Department of the State Government, in the first year of its foundation has incubated 75 Startups. These Startups with turnover of around 11 crore have generated 1690 direct and over 40 thousand indirect employments so far.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal called for innovation to add value to the traditional products of the State to capture global market. The Chief Minister made this call while taking part as chief guest at “Udyam Assam – celebrating success, supporting Startup dreams”, a celebratory event commemorating the success of Assam Startup – The Nest at Ambari in Guwahati on Sunday.

Underlining the uniqueness of traditional textiles, bell metal products etc. of the State, the Chief Minister said that these products have all the ingredients to draw people’s attention. However, in view of changing consumer behaviour, there is a need to be more innovative and IT enabled services would help in giving marketing advantage to these products, he added.

Chief Minister Sonowal on the occasion handed over cheques of first installment of financial grants to 31 Startups incubated by the centre under the My Assam Startup ID. He also released the first edition of coffee table book ‘Assam Trailblazers”, which relates about the journey of Assam Startup along with the successful startup stories. Besides, Sonowal launched a new initiative titled ‘Udyam – Youth Entrepreneurship programme’ for the homecoming migrant workers.

As part of the event, Assam Startup – The Nest signed MoUs with ‘The IndUS Entrepreneurs’ (TiE), a Silicon Valley non-profit organization and Bangalore based Sangam Ventures, a seed and early stage venture fund that invests to improve access to sustainable energy and resource productivity solutions.