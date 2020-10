Another 756 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported from across Assam today. With these new cases, the cumulative infected tally climbed to 186200.

This was informed by State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on twitter.

He wrote, “Alert ~ 756 #COVID cases detected out of 13123 tests today. Positivity Rate for the day- 5.76%. Kamrup Metro- 211.”

↗️Total cases 186200

↗️Recovered 150773

↗️Active cases 34675

↗️Deaths 749



Kamrup Metro accounted for most of these cases.