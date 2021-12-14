Assam: 8 Houses Gutted In Massive Fire In Mankachar

Meanwhile, the fire has been brought under control by fire department teams from Hatsingimari and Mankachar in Assam, with the help of locals.

A massive fire broke out on Tuesday in Telipara in Puran Diara in Assam’s South Salmara-Mankachar district in which many houses were completely gutted.

In the incident of fire, eight houses were reportedly gutted. Furniture and properties worth around 25 lakhs were reportedly destroyed in the fire.

Meanwhile, the fire has been brought under control by fire department teams from Hatsingimari and Mankachar in Assam, with the help of locals.

One Nasir Uddin’s two residences belonging to his two wives, his son Lalbahadur, along with others, identified as Raham Ali, Rustam Ali, Mispar Ali, and Abu Bakkar were the ones whose residences were burnt down.

Electrical short-circuit is believed to be the reason behind the massive fire. Along with it, an LPG cylinder explosion reportedly also added to the fire.

