Assam: 8 More COVID-19 Patients Passes Away Today

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
210

Eight more coronavirus positive patients passed away today in Assam, taking the death toll to 221.

Confirming the deaths, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Very sad and anguished to inform that eight more COVID19 positive patients have succumbed to the disease,” adding, “My condolences to all the families. We stand by you in this hour of grief”.

Late Mira Begum (70) & Late Saifuddin Ahmed (48) of Kamrup Rural; Late Muktar Hussain (49) of Barpeta; Late Chakradhar Gogoi (48) & Late Chow Tharsa Nangpung (60) of Dibrugarh; Late Shukla Dutta (60) of Karimganj; Late Dorsing Terang (45) of Karbi Anglong and Late Dipak Kr Raha (46) of Dhubri.

Related News

News Breakfast @6

Bengal: BJP Launches Anti-Corruption Campaign

Assam BJP Announces Formation OF 20 New Cells

Assam: 2772 COVID-19 Patients Discharged Today

You might also like
Regional

Bhogeswar Baruah To be Conferred with Bir Chilarai Award

Environment

Disappearing Wildlife

Uncategorized

Assam records 7039 active COVID-19 cases

World

Toronto shooter allegedly from Pakistan’s Jhelum

World

US: 18 Shot, 4 Killed, Across Cincinnati

Regional

5 Accountants arrested in Sonari

Comments
Loading...