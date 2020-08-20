Assam: 8 More COVID-19 Patients Passes Away Today

Eight more coronavirus positive patients passed away today in Assam, taking the death toll to 221.

Confirming the deaths, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Very sad and anguished to inform that eight more COVID19 positive patients have succumbed to the disease,” adding, “My condolences to all the families. We stand by you in this hour of grief”.

Late Mira Begum (70) & Late Saifuddin Ahmed (48) of Kamrup Rural; Late Muktar Hussain (49) of Barpeta; Late Chakradhar Gogoi (48) & Late Chow Tharsa Nangpung (60) of Dibrugarh; Late Shukla Dutta (60) of Karimganj; Late Dorsing Terang (45) of Karbi Anglong and Late Dipak Kr Raha (46) of Dhubri.