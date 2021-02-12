Top StoriesRegional

Assam: 8 New COVID Cases, 12 Discharged

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam reported 8 new coronavirus related cases on Friday, while 12 have been discharged. The state recorded no deaths today.

Out of the 8 cases, four of them were reported in Kamrup (M). The new cases were detected out of the 14,935 tests conducted.  Today’s positivity rate of the state stood at 0.05 per cent with an active caseload of 310.

2,14,542 recoveries have been recorded till today with a recovery rate of 98.74 per cent.

Meanwhile, the death rate is at 0.50 per cent with 1,086 fatalities so far.

The total caseload in the state has now reached 2,17,285.

