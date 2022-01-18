Covid 19Top Stories

Assam: 8,072 New COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate At 12.62 %

By Pratidin Bureau
The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 6,61, 789 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,24,649. The recovery rate stood at 94.39 percent.

Assam on Tuesday reported 8,072 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload of 29,560. The positivity rate stood at 12.62 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 2,444 cured cases of the virus were discharged, and 16 deaths were registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 63,944 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (1996), Dibrugarh (551), Cachar (474), and Jorhat (470).

The 16 deaths recorded today were reported from Cachar (6), Golaghat (2), Kamrup Metro (2), Dibrugarh (1), Jorhat (1), Nalbari (1), Sivasagar (1), and Sonitpur (1).

Meanwhile, the total deaths went up to 6,233 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.94 percent.

