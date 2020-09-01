Assam: 85458 COVID-19 Patients Recovered

A total of 85458 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Assam as on Monday. The recovery rate in the state is now 78.37%.

On Monday, 1531 patients have been discharged from the hospital, tweeted Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

With these recovered patients, the active cases in the state now stand at 23273. The state registered 109040 positive cases of COVID-19 while 306 patients succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Kamrup (M) registered 700 cases of COVID-19 yesterday with 7.26% positivity rate.