Assam: 85458 COVID-19 Patients Recovered

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
52

A total of 85458 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Assam as on Monday. The recovery rate in the state is now 78.37%.

On Monday, 1531 patients have been discharged from the hospital, tweeted Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

With these recovered patients, the active cases in the state now stand at 23273. The state registered 109040 positive cases of COVID-19 while 306 patients succumbed to the disease.

Related News

Doul Govindo Temple Reopens Today

Karbi Anglong: 572 gm Heroin Seized, 2 Arrested

Pranab Mukherjee’s Last Rites To be Held Today

JEE Main Exam Today Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Meanwhile, Kamrup (M) registered 700 cases of COVID-19 yesterday with 7.26% positivity rate.

You might also like
Entertainment

Sonali Bendre diagnosed with ‘high-grade cancer’, determined to fight every step of…

Regional

CAA Protest Row: AYP Members Resigned

Regional

CM leads sanitization programme in Guwahati

Technology

Record Rs 100 crore sale for OnePlus 6 in 10 minutes

Top Stories

ASSAM: Govt extends validity of vehicle permits till June-end

Regional

Paresh warns politicking of tea Dr. murder

Comments
Loading...