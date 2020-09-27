Top StoriesHealthRegional

Assam: 875 Fresh COVID-19 Cases Detected

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
Assam detected 875 fresh COVID-19 cases today. The positivity rate stands at 5.70%.

This was informed by Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He took to Twitter to write, “Alert ~ 875 #COVID cases detected today out of 15347 tests. Positivity Rate- 5.70%. Kamrup M- 214; Jorhat- 159.”

Kamrup Metro accounted for most of these new cases followed by Jorhat. The cumulative infected tally soars to 169985 with these cases. On the other hand, the discharged tally stands at 138307.  

