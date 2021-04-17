Assam: 876 New COVID Cases, 2 Deaths

Assam on Saturday reported 876 fresh cases of COVID-19, pushing the active cases to 4,794. The overall tally of the state has reached 2,22,940.

Two deaths were reported today – one each from Kamrup Metro and Kamrup Rural.

Of the new cases, Kamrup Metro reported 360 fresh cases, followed by Kamrup Rural with 56 cases, Sonitpur with 47 cases and Dibrugarh with 42 cases. Today’s positivity rate stands at 2.02 per cent.

Further, 149 cured patients have been discharged today, and the recoveries have touched 2,16,546 with a recovery rate of 96.75 per cent.

The total fatalities in the state has now escalated to 1,129.

