Assam: 9 New COVID Cases, 23 Discharged

Assam reported 9 new coronavirus-related cases on Saturday, while 23 have been discharged.

Out of the 9 cases, 7 of them were reported in Kamrup (M) and two in Dibrugarh. The new cases were detected out of 12, 029 tests conducted. Today’s positivity rate of the state stood at 0.7 per cent with an active caseload of 273.

2,14,815 recoveries have been recorded till today with a recovery rate of 98.75 per cent.

Meanwhile, one death was reported today. The death rate is at 0.50 per cent with 1,092 fatalities so far.

The total caseload in the state has now reached 2,17,527.