Assam: 9 ULB Militants Nabbed In Baksa

As many as nine militants of the newly formed armed outfit United Liberation for Bodoland (ULB) have been arrested in Assam’s Baksa on Thursday.

A large number of documents including demand notes, a list of cadres, and grenades were also recovered from their possession.

 “Nine cadres of newly formed terrorist organization ULB have been apprehended by @assampolice from BTR districts. A large number of documents including demand notes, list of cadres and grenades have been recovered in searches. Operations against ULB shall continue,” DGP GP Singh tweeted on the development.

The outfit was formed on September 17 demanding a separate state of Bodoland.

In an official press release, the outfit stated, “we strongly demand to the government of India and Government of Assam for the creation of separate state Bodoland diving Assam with 50/50.”

It also said that it will “fight for rights till the last breathe” of their life until their demand is fulfilled.

“Let us die for our rest and homeland but let not die for us,” it added.

