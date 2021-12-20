Assam: 94 New COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.27 %

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 6,19, 586 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,11,135. The recovery rate stood at 98.64 percent.

Assam on Monday reported 94 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload of 955. The positivity rate stood at 0.27 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 119 cured cases of the virus were discharged, and two deaths were registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 34,609 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (53), Barpeta (4), Cachar (3), and Dibrugarh (3).

The two deaths recorded today were reported from Kamrup Metro (1) and Cachar (1).

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 6,19, 586 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,11,135. The recovery rate stood at 98.64 percent.

Meanwhile, the total deaths went up to 6,149 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.99 percent.

