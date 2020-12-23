Assam: 95 New COVID Cases, 103 Discharged

Assam detected 95 new cases of coronavirus out of which 45 were reported from Guwahati on Wednesday, pushing the active caseload to 3470.

The active cases rate of the state is at 1.61 percent, while the state tally of confirmed case to date has touched 215680.

Meanwhile, 103 patients were discharged today, taking the tally to 211178. The recovery rate now stood at 97.91 per cent.

Furthermore the death toll of the state has escalated to 1029 with five more deaths registered today.