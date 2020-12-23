Assam: 95 New COVID Cases, 103 Discharged

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
Representative Image
52

Assam detected 95 new cases of coronavirus out of which 45 were reported from Guwahati on Wednesday, pushing the active caseload to 3470.

The active cases rate of the state is at 1.61 percent, while the state tally of confirmed case to date has touched 215680.

Meanwhile, 103 patients were discharged today, taking the tally to 211178. The recovery rate now stood at 97.91 per cent.

Related News

Five More COVID Deaths Reported In Assam

Meghalaya Impose Entry Ban Of Travellers From UK

Forest Officer Caught Red-Handed Taking Bribe

Kiren Rijiju Flags Off Brahmaputra Aamantran Abhiyan

Furthermore the death toll of the state has escalated to 1029 with five more deaths registered today.

You might also like
Regional

14 Children Injured in School Bus Accident

Top Stories

Assam, Mizoram most vulnerable to climate change: Report

Regional

SBI Account Hacked, Man Loses Rs. 6.54 Lakhs

National

Bhumi Pednekar wins ‘Face of Asia’ award

Sports

Shami wins it for India with a HAT-TRICK

Regional

Police outpost set ablaze in Karimganj

Comments
Loading...