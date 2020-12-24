Assam: 95 New COVID Cases, 105 Discharged

Assam detected 95 new cases of coronavirus out of which 47 were reported from Kamrup Metro on Thursday, pushing the active caseload to 3456.

The active cases rate of the state is at 1.60 percent, while the state tally of confirmed case to date has touched 215775.

Meanwhile, 105 patients were discharged today, taking the tally to 211283. The recovery rate now stood at 97.91 per cent.

Furthermore the death toll of the state has escalated to 1033 with five more deaths registered today.