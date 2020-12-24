Assam: 95 New COVID Cases, 105 Discharged

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
COVID-19 Cases
Representative Image
31

Assam detected 95 new cases of coronavirus out of which 47 were reported from Kamrup Metro on Thursday, pushing the active caseload to 3456.

The active cases rate of the state is at 1.60 percent, while the state tally of confirmed case to date has touched 215775.

Meanwhile, 105 patients were discharged today, taking the tally to 211283. The recovery rate now stood at 97.91 per cent.

Related News

Five More COVID Deaths Reported In Assam

Assam CRPF Jawan Killed In Kashmir

CM Sonowal Launches Road Project At Dhakuakhana

Congress To Face Big Loss If Ajanta Quits: Pradyut Bordoloi

Furthermore the death toll of the state has escalated to 1033 with five more deaths registered today.

You might also like
National

Bank Unions Call for 2-day Strike on Sept 26-27

Sports

Indian Women’s cricket team visits Kamakhya

Regional

One COVID-19 patient discharged; total cured 12

Regional

Ranjeet Dass likely to be reappointed as Assam BJP chief

Regional

Assam observes ‘Kati Bihu’

Regional

Blockade disrupts railway services in Lumding

Comments
Loading...