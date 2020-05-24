ASSAM: 9,635 new teachers to be appointed soon

The Assam Government is all set to appoint 9,635 teachers for vacant posts in lower and upper primary schools of the State.

The teachers will be appointed after the lockdown is over. The Education Department received a total of 70,000 applications from TET passed candidates. Among the applicants, some are State pool teachers and some are contractual teachers.

According to the information, out of a total of 35,814 candidates, 11,322 candidates cleared TET which was held in 2019. The Department has already completed the verification process and made a provisional list of candidates.