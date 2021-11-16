Assam: A Wild Elephant Dies Due To Electrocution In Hojai

Around 150 wild elephants had reportedly descended last night in search of food in Hojai’s West Nandapur.

In yet another incident of electrocution, a wild elephant reportedly died in Hojai after coming in contact with a live wire. The incident happened in Hojai’s West Nandapur on Monday night.

Around 150 elephants had reportedly descended last night in search of food in Hojai’s West Nandapur. One of the elephants was electrocuted after coming in contact with a 33,000 volts wire and died.

Meanwhile, the electricity department is being blamed for their negligence, resulting in another incident of an animal dying due to electrocution.

