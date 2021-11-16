Assam: A Wild Elephant Dies Due To Electrocution In Hojai

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Wild Elephant Electrocuted
REPRESENTATIVE

Around 150 wild elephants had reportedly descended last night in search of food in Hojai’s West Nandapur.

In yet another incident of electrocution, a wild elephant reportedly died in Hojai after coming in contact with a live wire. The incident happened in Hojai’s West Nandapur on Monday night.

Around 150 elephants had reportedly descended last night in search of food in Hojai’s West Nandapur. One of the elephants was electrocuted after coming in contact with a 33,000 volts wire and died.

Related News

Guwahati: Helmets Mandatory for Pillion Riders from Dec 1

Guwahati Girls Win Red Bull Shuttle Up 2021 Event In Delhi

Assam CM Condemns Racist Comments Against An Assamese…

Assam: Forest Official Arup Baishya Asked to Surrender by…

Meanwhile, the electricity department is being blamed for their negligence, resulting in another incident of an animal dying due to electrocution.

ALSO READ: Guwahati Girls Win Red Bull Shuttle Up 2021 Event In Delhi

You might also like
Assam

Tarun Gogoi has the blood of Badan and Ajmal: Moni Madhab

Entertainment

‘Kaala’ filmmakers sued for Rs 100 crore

Top Stories

Assam CM to dine with US President

National

Bypolls To 56 Assembly Seats In Nov

National

Madhya Pradesh: At Least 3 Dead After 30 People Fall in Well

Assam

Hajo farmers burn Atul Bora’s effigy over faulty seeds