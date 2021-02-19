Assam: AASU Stages Protest Over Price Rise

By Pratidin Bureau
The All Guwahati Students’ Union has staged a protest at Dighalipukhuri against the price rise of essential commodities and fuel. The students’ organization has observed the ‘Bikhov’ programme all over the state.

The district committees of the students’ organization demanded to control the prices of essential commodities, LPG cylinders and petrol and diesel prices. The Bokakhat anchalik students’ union has staged a protest saying that the BJP government has hiked the prices of all essential commodities and played drama by distributing free rice to the people.

The students’ body also criticized the food and civil supplies department and threatened the government that they will give a relevant answer in the election.

