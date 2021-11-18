Assam: AATS Organises Sixth Tri-Annual Convention In Chirang

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
AATS

The event started on Thursday morning with officials of 24 primary committees under the Chirang district association of the AATS together hoisting the flag.

The Chirang district’s All Assam Tribal Sangha (AATS) has organised the sixth tri-annual convention at Dadgiri along the Indo – Bhutan border. The program is supposed to go on for two days.

The event started on Thursday morning with officials of 24 primary committees under the Chirang district association of the AATS together hoisting the flag.

Related News

Sub Inspector Caught Red-Handed Taking Bribe In…

Assam: 3-day Raas Festival from Today

Assam: Man Gets 20 Years Imprisonment For Raping Minor In…

J&K Orders Probe Into 3 Killed In Hyderpora Encounter

District president Sukumar Basumatari inaugurated the session by lighting a lamp and offering flowers at the memorial ceremony.

The meeting will start at 1 pm and All Assam Tribal Sangha president Aditya Khakhlari will be present for it.

Sidli constituency’s MLA Jayanta Basumatari, Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) executive member Ranjit Basumatari, BTC’s former deputy chief executive member Kampa Borgoyary and other leaders will also be present in the meeting.

ALSO READ: Sub Inspector Caught Red-Handed Taking Bribe In Assam’s Hailakandi

You might also like
Sports

Hardik Pandya Ruled Out Of Test Series Against New Zealand

Top Stories

Assam Elections: 18 All Women Polling Stations In Sivasagar

Assam

Mizoram building collapses killing three

National

Delhi Govt Bans Chhath Puja Celebrations at Ghats

Top Stories

Barkha & 200 Jurnos lost jobs, Tiranga TV shut down

Top Stories

North India Gets 1st Metro Station For Transgenders