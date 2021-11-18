Assam: AATS Organises Sixth Tri-Annual Convention In Chirang

The event started on Thursday morning with officials of 24 primary committees under the Chirang district association of the AATS together hoisting the flag.

The Chirang district’s All Assam Tribal Sangha (AATS) has organised the sixth tri-annual convention at Dadgiri along the Indo – Bhutan border. The program is supposed to go on for two days.

District president Sukumar Basumatari inaugurated the session by lighting a lamp and offering flowers at the memorial ceremony.

The meeting will start at 1 pm and All Assam Tribal Sangha president Aditya Khakhlari will be present for it.

Sidli constituency’s MLA Jayanta Basumatari, Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) executive member Ranjit Basumatari, BTC’s former deputy chief executive member Kampa Borgoyary and other leaders will also be present in the meeting.

