Assam: ACA To Set Up '91 Yards' Club

By Pratidin Bureau
Barsapara Cricket Stadium ACA
The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) today decided to include Majuli district under its ambit among one of several other decisions taken in its General Assembly meeting held today.

The ACA, addressing the media, said that from now on players from Majuli will be able to represent their district.

The state’s cricketing body also decided to bring back players who had gone away from the association under its ambit. All former players would be brought back, it said, adding that a club called ‘91 Yards’ would be established for the same.

The 91 Yards Club will include former players, coaches, and former officials of the cricket association. Rajendra Singh will be appointed as the vice president of the Assam Cricket Academy for three years, it said.

