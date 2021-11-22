Assam: Accident On Kaliabhomora Bridge, Vehicle Falls Into Brahmaputra

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Kolia Bhomora Bridge Assam

The Kaliabhomora Bridge, completed in 1987, is a 3.015 km long pre-stressed concrete road bridge on NH-715 over the Brahmaputra River in Assam.

In a reported accident on Monday, a vehicle rammed into the railings of the Kaliabhomora Bridge over the Brahmaputra River in Tezpur, Assam, and fell into the river.

Meanwhile, Police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have reached the spot and the search is on for the vehicle but it is yet to be found. The initial inquiry has established that the vehicle was a truck.

Sonitpur district administration, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and the Army have been called in for help.

Search is on but there is no trace of the truck or the drivers or any other person in it. Further details are awaited.

