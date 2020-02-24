Assam Accord: Clause 6 panel to submit report tomorrow

The high-level committee set up to implement Clause 6 of the Assam Accord met at the residence of Justice Biplab Kumar Sarma in Guwahati on Monday evening.

It may be stated that AASU leaders along with the other members of the Clause6 committee were there in the meeting held this evening.

Reportedly, the AASU leaders will not be present at that function of submission of the report to the Assam Government. The AASU leaders said “The government, which was formed on the premise of jati-mati-bheti, has betrayed the sentiments of the common people of Assam. Therefore, we are not going to participate in the function”. We need the central government to take the report directly.

They added that the Anti-CAA movement will start again after the HSLC and HS exams which have been going on in the state.