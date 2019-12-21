Top StoriesRegional

Assam Accord Implementation: PIL filed in Gauhati High Court

By Pratidin Bureau
It is a longstanding demand of the people of Assam that the Assam Accord is implemented in letter and spirit, but how successive governments are neglecting it is known to all.

In this connection for forcing the Government, Sunil Rajkonwar has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL No.80/2019) in Gauhati High Court on Saturday and is addressing a Press Meet in this regard on Sunday at Guwahati Press Club at 1.00 PM.

The central government’s move to form the high-level committee for the effective implementation of Clause 6 of the 1985 Assam Accord has been labelled a “poll gimmick” by political parties and organisations in Assam.

Clause 6 of the Assam Accord seeks to provide “constitutional, legislative and administrative safeguards” to “protect, preserve and promote the cultural, social, linguistic identity and heritage of the Assamese people.”

