Assam Achieves Milestone Of 10 Million Covid Tests: CM Sarma

By Pratidin Bureau
Amid a decline in the cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Assam, the total number of Covid-19 tests conducted in the state has crossed the 10 million (one crore) mark, said Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Informing the state on Sunday, Dr. Sarma tweeted that, “Assam achieved milestone of 10 million test for #COVID19”

A total of 100,89,818 Covid tests have conducted since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Also Read: Assam Rifles Jawan Killed In Arunachal Ambush, 2 Injured

Sharing an infographic image on his personal Twitter handle, Dr. Sarma stated a detailed statistics of the tests conducted since last year.

He also wrote, “Hard Work and Dedication of Corona Warriors, Policy of ‘Test, Trace, Treat, and Vaccine’, and strong resolve to give the best services to the people in need, we are putting our best efforts to reach out as many as possible”.

Extending his best wishes to all Corona Warriors of the state, Dr. Sarma added, “Since the beginning of the ‘Pandemic’, testing has been our strengths in fight against the Covid-19. In this endeavour, we have completed 1 crore tests today”.

The infographic showed that on August 3 last year, since 178 days of setting up the first Covid testing laboratory in the state, a total of ten lakh tests were conducted.

By November 16, last year, over 50 lakh tests were conducted and by May 22 the over a crore tests have been done across the state.

The state currently is seeing a sharp decline in the positivity rate of the caseload. As of Saturday evening, the positivity rate dipped to 5.57 per cent. The active tally of the state is currently 54,058.

Also Read: Olympic Wrestler Sushil Kumar Arrested In Murder Case
