Assam: Active Covid Cases Drop Below 20,000-Mark

By Pratidin Bureau on July 14, 2021

Assam on Wednesday registered 2,046 fresh cases of Covid-19 cases, taking the active caseload to 19,653.

Further, 2,655 discharges were reported, while, 22 deaths have been reported today. The case positivity rate today is 1.54 per cent.

The new cases have been detected out of the 1,32,557 Covid-19 tests, and the districts with the highest caseload are Golaghat (@28), Kamrup Metro (207), Sivasagar (122), Lakhimpur (155).

The district-wise deaths are Lakhimpur (3), Golaghat (2), Jorhat (2), Kamrup Metro (2), Karbi Anglong (2), Tinsukia (2), Kamrup Rural (2), Cachar (1), Chirang (1), Dibrugarh (1), Hojai (1), Barpeta (1), Sivasagar (1), and Sonitpur (1).

The total recoveries of the state have reached 5,14,543 with a recovery rate of 95.21 per cent, while the death rate has touched 0.91 per cent.

The overall case tally of the state has surged to 5,40,453.

