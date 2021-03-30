Assam: Active COVID Cases Nears 500

Assam reported 53 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, while 23 cured patients were discharged, the National Health Mission of the state reported. The total active caseload stood at 499. However, no death was recorded today.

The new cases were detected out of 12,783 of which Kamrup Metro registered 18 cases, while, Kamrup Rural detected 12 cases.

Meanwhile, the recoveries in the state have touched 2,15,413. The death rate in the state is 0.51 per cent with 1, 104 fatalities.

The total caseload stood at 2,18,363 with a positivity rate 0. 41 per cent.