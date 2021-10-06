Assam Administers 2.5 Crore Vaccine Shots

By Pratidin Bureau on October 6, 2021

Assam administered 2.5 crore vaccine shots as of Tuesday, informed Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The state administered more than 1.9 crore first doses and 60+ lakh second doses. “Proud to share that our state has crossed a total of 2.5 crore vaccine shots as of yesterday. We have administered more than 1.9 crore first time doses and 60+ lakh second doses. I hope our health workers continue to provide such selfless service in our fight against #COVID19,” the Chief Minister said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Assam reported 385 new cases of Covid-19 yesterday, taking the active caseload to 3,071. The positivity rate is 0.84 per cent.

Further, seven Covid-19 fatalities were recorded on the day, while, 156 discharges were made, according to the data of the state National Health Mission.

The total recoveries of the state have touched 5,93,308 with a recovery rate of 98.29 per cent, while, the deaths have reached 5,897 at a death rate of 0.98 per cent.

