Assam Administers 4 Crore Vaccine Doses as of Jan 17

Assam administered four crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday (January 17), this was informed by state Health & Family Welfare Minister Keshab Mahanta through a tweet.

A total of 4,00,22,217 vaccine doses have been administered out of which 2,29,02,926 administered 1st dose while 1,70,62,917 2nd doses have been administered in the state so far.

Meanwhile, 56,374 booster doses have been administered among the frontline workers so far in the state.

“Over 4 crore doses of #COVID19 vaccines have been administered so far in #Assam. Congratulations to the citizens for getting vaccinated. Gratitude to all health officials, district admin., Frontline, Asha & Anganwadi workers, Gaon Buras & BLOs for their hardwork & dedication,” Keshab Mahanta wrote in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that the Covid-19 vaccination is not mandatory, but people not willing to get vaccinated must stay back at home.

“Covid-19 vaccination is not mandatory. But people can’t attend meetings, enter offices, hotels, restaurants without taking vaccine. People who are not willing to take the vaccine can stay back at home,” CM Sarma said.

CM Sarma’s statement came after the Centre, while responding to a plea, made it clear before the Supreme Court that its Covid-19 guidelines don’t envisage any forcible vaccination without obtaining the consent of the concerned individual.

The Assam Chief Minister said that what the Central government has said, the state government is also saying similar things.

