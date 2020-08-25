Assam: AFSPA Extended By Six Months

By Pratidin Bureau
The Assam government has extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 by six more months in the entire state.

In this connection, the state government has issued a notification and stated as per Section 3 of the Act the entire state of Assam has been declared as ‘disturbed area’ w.e.f August 28 this year up to six months unless withdrawn earlier.

The Act was imposed in Assam in November 1990 and has continued ever since. The Act keeps extending every six months. In 2017, for the first time since the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act was imposed, the Centre transferred the power to extend or withdraw the Act to the state.

