Assam: Agricultural Land Flooded With Crude Oil After ONGC Pipeline Leak

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
ongc

In an untoward incident, several bighas of paddy cultivation land at Sivasgar’s Nazira were flooded with toxic crude oil after a pipeline of the ONGC developed a leak on Thursday.

As per reports, the incident took place near Borpothar area in Nazira. The pipeline leak has resulted in continuous emission of crude oil, massively damaging the agricultural field.

Meanwhile, a team of ONGC reached the leak site and took stock of the situation.

Related News

Assam: Mosque Cleric Arrested For Allegedly Raping Minor…

“Not Surrendering, Its Only Ceasefire”: NLFB…

Assam: Eminent Philanthropist & Tea Planter Mahadeo…

Raj Kundra’s Judicial Custody Extended Till July 27

The reason for the leak is yet to be ascertained.

Last year in May, a massive gas blowout was reported in Baghjan oil field belonging to the Oil India Limited in Tinsukia, massively affected the biodiversity in the region. It took over 100 days to douse the fire.

Also Read: Assam: Eminent Philanthropist & Tea Planter Mahadeo Jalan No More
You might also like
National

Veteran film personality Girish Karnad no more

Assam

Tea Board Introduces ‘Chai Sahyog’ App

National

Revised SOP Issued For Symptomatic Examinees

Top Stories

Sanjukta Dutta to showcase ‘Abor’ at LFW

Sports

Rafael Nadal Beats Djokovic To Win 13th French Open Title

Assam

Diphu: Teacher’s Body Found With Stabbed Marks

Comments
Loading...