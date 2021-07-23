Assam: Agricultural Land Flooded With Crude Oil After ONGC Pipeline Leak

In an untoward incident, several bighas of paddy cultivation land at Sivasgar’s Nazira were flooded with toxic crude oil after a pipeline of the ONGC developed a leak on Thursday.

As per reports, the incident took place near Borpothar area in Nazira. The pipeline leak has resulted in continuous emission of crude oil, massively damaging the agricultural field.

Meanwhile, a team of ONGC reached the leak site and took stock of the situation.

The reason for the leak is yet to be ascertained.

Last year in May, a massive gas blowout was reported in Baghjan oil field belonging to the Oil India Limited in Tinsukia, massively affected the biodiversity in the region. It took over 100 days to douse the fire.