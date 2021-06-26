Assam Agriculture Department Announces 3000 Vacancies

The Assam Agriculture Department has announced to fill around 3,000 vacant posts in the department.

As per reports, this came in as a part of the fulfilment of the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party)-led alliance’s poll promise to provide one lakh jobs in a year.

Agriculture Minister Atul Bora said to media sources, “There are around 3,000 vacant posts in the department. Some vacant posts are for — agriculture development officers, junior engineers, village-level extension workers, Grade III and Grade IV workers. Soon the department will start the interview process, and we are hopeful that the recruitment process will be complete within a year.”



He further assured that filling up the vacant posts will strengthen the department and also benefit the unemployed youths.

Meanwhile, the General Administration Department has already compiled the number of vacant posts in the offices of the deputy commissioners, divisional commissioners and Assam Bhawans/Houses, stated reports.



