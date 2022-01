The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has released the exam schedule for Higher Secondary to be held from March 15.

The HS exam will be held from March 15 to April 12 with COVID-19 protocols, said a notification issued by the council.

However, the practical exams will be held from February 21 to March 10.

Here is the full list of the schedule:

