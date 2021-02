In a fresh addition, Asstt. Inspector General of Police (Logistics), Dharmendra Kr. Das, has been transferred and posted as the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Bajali – a newly formed district in Assam.

This was stated in an official notification issued by the Assam Home (A) Department on Saturday.

Bajali is currently a Civil subdivision under Barpeta district. The Assam cabinet approved the proposal to make Bajali the 34th full-fledged district of Assam last year in August 2020.