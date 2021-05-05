Assam: All Educational Institutions to Remain Closed from Tomorrow

The Assam government has ordered to close all educational institutions from pre-primary to the university level in view of the rapid rise of COVID-19 cases. The educational institutions will be closed from May 6 until further orders.

The order issued by the Secondary Education department said that along with educational institutions, the hostels and coaching institutes shall also remain closed.

However, online mode of classes shall continue during closure of the institutions, the order said.

Earlier, the SEBA and AHSEC also cancelled HSLC and HS examinations amid the surge in COVID-19 cases. The new dates of examinations will be announced soon by the board once the COVID situation improves.