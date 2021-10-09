Assam: AMSA Announces ‘Bandh’ Of OPD Services

Assam Medical Service Association (AMSA), spoke on various long-standing issues of doctors, and has alleged that it has not received due support from the government.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, AMSA have announced their programme for agitation after 12 years.

They have called for a ‘bandh’ of OPD services for 3 hours at every hospital across the state on October 19. On October 22, the OPD services will be entirely shut down. They have also announced to suspend OPD services entirely on 26th, 27th and 28th of this month. They ‘bandh’ of OPD services will also continue on November 1st, 2nd and 3rd of November.

Emergency services though, will be left operational from this agitation. The next protest programme will be announced at the end of the general assembly, according to AMSA.

