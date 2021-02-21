Assam: Anganwadi Helper Suspected Of Dying After Taking COVID Vaccine

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
1

An Anganwadi helper from Rajgarh, Narayanpur near Arunachal Pradesh Border has allegedly died after receiving her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 

The deceased woman has been identified as Deepa Gautam, wife of Jagannath Gautam.

It may be stated that she had received the vaccine on February 8 at Mahatma Gandhi Model Hospital, Narayanpur.

Related News

Hojai: Minor Allegedly Raped, Murdered

JP Saikia Appointed VC Of BSSR Varsity In Golaghat

It’s A Boy: Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan Welcome…

Speculation Over Date Of Assam Polls Continues

Later, the woman became ill and was undergoing treatment at Tezpur Mission Hospital. However, the woman was declared dead last night. The doctor said that the woman died due to kidney and liver failure.

Meanwhile, the officials of the health department informed a special team will conduct the post-mortem to investigate the cause of death.

Yesterday (February 20) a 48-year-old Anganwadi worker in Manipur has allegedly died a week after receiving her first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, PTI reported.

You might also like
World

Rich brat come home in Rs 90 lakh ticket

Top Stories

Manipur: BJP govt pushed to minority, loses support of 9 MLAs

National

Delhi Govt Urges CBSE To Postpone Board Exams

Sports

Indian Bowler Shiva Singh’s action Sparks Debate

Regional

Ripun Bora Slams Govt Over State Budget

Entertainment

‘Dhadak’ captures hearts in B-town and box office

Comments
Loading...