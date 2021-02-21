Assam: Anganwadi Helper Suspected Of Dying After Taking COVID Vaccine

An Anganwadi helper from Rajgarh, Narayanpur near Arunachal Pradesh Border has allegedly died after receiving her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The deceased woman has been identified as Deepa Gautam, wife of Jagannath Gautam.

It may be stated that she had received the vaccine on February 8 at Mahatma Gandhi Model Hospital, Narayanpur.

Later, the woman became ill and was undergoing treatment at Tezpur Mission Hospital. However, the woman was declared dead last night. The doctor said that the woman died due to kidney and liver failure.

Meanwhile, the officials of the health department informed a special team will conduct the post-mortem to investigate the cause of death.

Yesterday (February 20) a 48-year-old Anganwadi worker in Manipur has allegedly died a week after receiving her first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, PTI reported.