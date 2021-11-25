Assam: Angkita Dutta Appointed State Youth Congress President

In a sudden development, Angkita Dutta, daughter of late Congress veteran Anjan Dutta, was appointed as the new Assam Pradesh Youth Congress Committee president, revealed the state Congress’ youth wing via Twitter.

Congratulating her, the tweet read, “Hearty Congratulations to the Newly appointed @IYCAssam President @angkitadutta ji, working President @PatowaryRatul  ji. We wish you good luck for future endeavours”.

Notably, Angkita Dutta had contested from 2021 Assembly Elections for Congress from the Amguri constituency. One of Congress’ most vocal leaders, she had reportedly stood against the state’s Congress president.

Meanwhile, she has said that she will try her best to take the Youth Congress wing forward through strong leadership.

