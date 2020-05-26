Assam: Another 47 New Cases Included in COVID-19 Tally

Assam registered 47 new COVID-19 positive cases on Tuesday morning taking the state’s tally to 595. Out of the 47 cases, 21 are from Golaghat, 4 from Lakhimpur, 8 from Morigaon, 3 from Goalpara, 1 each from Hojai and MMCH, 2 from Karbi Anglong and five from Nagaon.

This was informed by state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma through his twitter handle. He wrote in the tweet, “Alert ~ 47 new cases of #COVID19+ reported. 21 Golaghat, 4 Lakhimpur, 8 Morigaon, Goalpara 3, Hojai 1, MMCH 1, Karbi Anglong 2, Nagaon 5.”

📌Alert ~ 47 new cases of #COVID19+ reported.



21 Golaghat, 4 Lakhimpur, 8 Morigaon, Goalpara 3, Hojai 1, MMCH 1, Karbi Anglong 2, Nagaon 5



↗️Total cases 595

↗️Recovered 62

↗️Active cases 526

↗️Deaths 04

↗️Migrated 03



Update 10:30 am / May 26#AssamCovidCount pic.twitter.com/e44LHjZf7U — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 26, 2020

With the new cases, the active case in the state now stands at 526, recovered 62, deaths 4, and 3 migrated.

However, Assam recorded the highest spike of cases on Monday with 156 numbers.