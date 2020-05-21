Assam: Another COVID-19 +ve Case Reported, Total 189

By Pratidin Bureau
COVID-19
Assam registered another confirmed case of COVID-19. The tally now rose to 189. The new case has been reported from Barpeta Medical College and Hospital where the test was done.

The patient is at Kokrajhar quarantine center, informed Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The minister in his tweet said, “Alert ~ One new #COVID19 positive case confirmed at Barpeta Medical College, where the tests were done. The patient is at Kokrajhar Quarantine Centre.”

The total cases in the state rose to 189 with 134 active cases.

