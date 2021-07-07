Assam: Another Dies By Wild Elephant Attack

Another man lost life from wild elephant attack at Duliajan on Wednesday.

The incident took place at the Dehing Patkai National Park near Charaipong Dangoria Thaan in Duliajan of Assam after which a mournful situation took place.

As per sources, the identity of the deceased and attacked man by the wild elephant is still unknown.

About 5 persons have been killed by attack of wild elephant since the last month in Assam.

This man-elephant conflict has created tremor amongst people in the state who are close to habitats of wildlife.

