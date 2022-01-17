Assam: Another Drug Peddler Injured in Police Firing

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Assam drug peddler
In yet another encounter, a suspected drug peddler was shot at by the Assam Police when he allegedly tried to flee custody in Karbi Anglong district on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of policemen intercepted a truck at around 1.30 AM at a checkpoint in Bokajan area under the Khatkhati police station limits and arrested two persons, including the drug smuggler, as heroin worth around Rs. 20crore was recovered from their possession, the officer said.

The truck was coming from Manipur to Assam.

Related News

Manipur: Assam Rifles Recover Huge Cache Of Arms And…

PM Modi Condoles The Demise Of Padma Shri Shanti Devi

India Open 2022: Shuttlers Rankireddy And Shetty Win…

2 Earthquakes Hit Northeast Today

The two arrested during preliminary interrogation admitted that they planned to deliver the contraband to a nearby area.

“When they were taken to the delivery point, one of the drug peddlers complained of uneasiness and was brought out of the police vehicle. He then tried to escape from there and the police personnel fired aiming at his leg,” the officer explained.

The man has been admitted to Diphu Medical College and Hospital and his condition is said to be stable, the officer said.

At least 115 soap boxes containing 1.6 kg of heroin were recovered from the truck during the search operation, he said.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Condoles The Demise Of Padma Shri Shanti Devi


You might also like
Assam

Case filed against Zubeen in Bhangagarh

Assam

Munin Borkotoky award presented

Top Stories

People may travel into or out of Guwahati on June 27, 28

Assam

Assam: Core Committee Formed to Fill 80,000 Vacant Posts

Assam

Nagaland’s ENPO President C Sashi Naga No More

Top Stories

Nagaon: Himanta Takes Part In 25-KM Bicycle Rally