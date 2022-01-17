Assam: Another Drug Peddler Injured in Police Firing

In yet another encounter, a suspected drug peddler was shot at by the Assam Police when he allegedly tried to flee custody in Karbi Anglong district on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of policemen intercepted a truck at around 1.30 AM at a checkpoint in Bokajan area under the Khatkhati police station limits and arrested two persons, including the drug smuggler, as heroin worth around Rs. 20crore was recovered from their possession, the officer said.

The truck was coming from Manipur to Assam.

The two arrested during preliminary interrogation admitted that they planned to deliver the contraband to a nearby area.

“When they were taken to the delivery point, one of the drug peddlers complained of uneasiness and was brought out of the police vehicle. He then tried to escape from there and the police personnel fired aiming at his leg,” the officer explained.



The man has been admitted to Diphu Medical College and Hospital and his condition is said to be stable, the officer said.



At least 115 soap boxes containing 1.6 kg of heroin were recovered from the truck during the search operation, he said.

